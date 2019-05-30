Mouse tests positive for hantavirus

A deer mouse trapped in routine monitoring in the Fallbrook area has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, prompting San Diego County officials to remind people to never sweep or vacuum up after rodents if they find them in homes, garages, sheds or cabins.

County environmental health officials said hantavirus is not uncommon in San Diego, but people are unlikely to be exposed to it if they keep wild rodents out of their living spaces. However, especially with the spring-cleaning season coming, officials urged people to protect themselves if they find wild rodents living in...