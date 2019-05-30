American Legion seeks World War II veterans

Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 Chaplain Michael Bermudez, standing, visits with John Cardona, retired Army serviceman, at the senior lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center. Cardona was attached with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany after World War II. He is 95 years old now. Bermudez said he would like to visit other World War II veterans in the area; he can be contacted at (760) 586-9588. The American Legion meets at 1175 Old Stage Road, at 1 p.m., the first Saturday of the month.

