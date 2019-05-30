Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

American Legion seeks World War II veterans

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:45pm

Fallbrook American Legion Post 776 Chaplain Michael Bermudez, standing, visits with John Cardona, retired Army serviceman, at the senior lunch at the Fallbrook Community Center. Cardona was attached with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany after World War II. He is 95 years old now. Bermudez said he would like to visit other World War II veterans in the area; he can be contacted at (760) 586-9588. The American Legion meets at 1175 Old Stage Road, at 1 p.m., the first Saturday of the month.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/01/2019 04:21