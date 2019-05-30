Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is gearing up for summer camp

FALLBROOK – Summer is just around the corner and the staff at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County are getting ready to provide members with a fun and exciting way to spend their break.

The club is available for school-aged children Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. for only a $30 annual membership fee. For those in need of programs before noon, the club offers their “Beat the Heat” program for just $25 a day or $100 per week. Pre-registration is required. Free lunch is available from noon to 1 p.m. for all children.

The club’s pool also offers members a great way to sta...