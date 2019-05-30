Landmark agreement on Santa Margarita River project signed by federal judge
Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:50pm
FALLBROOK – A lawsuit filed in 1951 has finally been settled as of April 29. After 68 years of litigation, planning and brainstorming, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton jointly hailed the end of the lawsuit at a district board meeting, May 20.
The Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project was signed by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in April. It is a landmark agreement that finally, officially, settles how the two will share their water rights to the river.
The project will capture locally available water that currently flows through...
