Landmark agreement on Santa Margarita River project signed by federal judge

Current and past Fallbrook Public Utilities District board members, along with U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton representatives pose for a photo following a federal judge's signing of a landmark agreement on the Santa Margarita River Project, including front row, from left Milt Davies, retired board member; Bert Hayden, retired board member; Gordon Tinker, retired FPUD general manager; Jennifer DeMeo and Charley Wolk, current FPUD board, and Paul Boughman, attorney for Camp Pendleton; back row, from left Bob Anderson, retired FPUD board member; Martha Lennihan, attorney for FPUD; Larry McKinney, former Camp Pendleton staff; Keith Lewinger, retired general manager; Don McDougal, FPUD board president; Ken Endter and Al Gebhart, current FPUD board and Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager.

FALLBROOK – A lawsuit filed in 1951 has finally been settled as of April 29. After 68 years of litigation, planning and brainstorming, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton jointly hailed the end of the lawsuit at a district board meeting, May 20.

The Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project was signed by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in April. It is a landmark agreement that finally, officially, settles how the two will share their water rights to the river.

The project will capture locally available water that currently flows through...