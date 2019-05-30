Merritt opts not to testify in McStay family murder trial, both sides rest cases

The McStay family of Fallbrook disappeared Feb. 4, 2010, and prosecutors say Chase Merritt killed the family and buried them in the San Bernardino desert. The trial of Merritt started Jan. 7 of this year, and last week both sides rested their case. Closing arguments were set to begin earlier this week.

Closing arguments in the trial of Charles "Chase" Merritt for the deaths of the McStay family of Fallbrook were set to begin Tuesday, May 28, after press time, bringing a possible end to a trial that has lasted almost five months.

The trial of Merritt, who did not take the stand, came to a heated conclusion Thursday, May 23, when both sides rested their case after several days of bickering between the prosecution and defense teams and a motion one day earlier from the defense for dismissal of charges, a mistrial and removal of San Bernardino County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Brit...