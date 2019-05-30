San Diego County Supervisors vote to expand San Luis Rey Riverpark, Ramona preserve

SAN DIEGO - County supervisors agreed on Tuesday, June 4 to spend nearly almost $500,000 to purchase eight acres for the San Luis Rey Riverpark in Bonsall and $1.2 million to add more acreage to Ramona Grasslands Preserve.

The land to be purchased for the San Luis Rey Riverpark will be designated as open space and for a potential trail connection. Located south of state Route 76 near the intersection with Gird Road, the property is valued at $403,500 and owned by Ocean Breeze Ranch LLC.

Along with the land purchase and other expenses, the county will spend $484,500, according to the board meeting agenda.

The board also voted 4-0 to acquire 123 acres for the Ramona Grasslands Preserve. Located north of Old Survey Road No. 97 and east of Bandy Canyon Road, the parcel is appraised at $950,000, according to information on the board agenda, with the Carroll family listed as the owners.

After staff, transaction and land improvement costs, the land deal will cost $1,174,500, according to the county.

After the meeting, Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said the preserve is "turning into a real treasure and it's a perfect spot for families to enjoy the great outdoors.'' The acquisition will mean more open space and trails for county residents, Jacob said.

"I'm always talking up the beauty of the backcountry, and the Ramona Grasslands is a great example of what makes our region special,'' Jacob said.

She added that with the additional land, the 3,600-acre preserve will be larger than the size of Del Mar and Solana Beach combined.

First opened to the public in 2011, the preserve is home to numerous habitats, including wetlands, and animals like the bobcat and golden eagle.

Supervisor Greg Cox, away on an official speaking engagement, was absent from the meeting.

Jeff Pack contributed to this report.