Woman dies after SUV plunges down embankment off Interstate 15 in Fallbrook
Last updated 6/1/2019 at 4:02pm
FALLBROOK - A woman was killed when her SUV veered off Interstate 15 and plunged down an embankment in Fallbrook, authorities said Friday, May 31.
The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 15 between Mission Road and Stewart Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
A witness told a CHP dispatcher that an SUV "flew off'' the right side of the freeway and rolled multiple times down a slope, according to the incident log.
The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was later pronounced dead, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.
