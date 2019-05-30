Woman dies after SUV plunges down embankment off Interstate 15 in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - A woman was killed when her SUV veered off Interstate 15 and plunged down an embankment in Fallbrook, authorities said Friday, May 31.

The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 15 between Mission Road and Stewart Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A witness told a CHP dispatcher that an SUV "flew off'' the right side of the freeway and rolled multiple times down a slope, according to the incident log.

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was later pronounced dead, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.