Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Body of missing Escondido man found floating near Oceanside Pier

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2019 at 5:49pm



OCEANSIDE - A body found floating in the surf near Oceanside Pier has been identified as a young man who fell off the pier last month while taking a selfie, authorities said.

Lifeguards spotted the body of 20-year-old Paul Ventura of Escondido drifting near the pier around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ventura went missing around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 when he fell from the pier railing while trying to take a selfie, according to Oceanside police.

He was able to cling to a pylon in the water for a time but slipped under the surface of the waves as a police rescue swimmer approached.

Ventura was presumed dead after hours of searching turned up no sign of him.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/04/2019 19:21