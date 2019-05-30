Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Two earthquakes off coast felt in L.A., Riverside and San Diego counties

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/5/2019 at 11:17am



SAN DIEGO - A pair of earthquakes that struck on the morning of Wednesday, June 5 in the Pacific Ocean, just south of San Clemente Island, were felt in parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A magnitude-4.3 temblor struck at 3:47 a.m. at a depth of 5.2 miles, its epicenter about 38 miles south-southwest of Avalon, according to a computer-generated USGS report.

Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?'' map showed light shaking could be felt along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente and as far inland as Hemet and Fontana.

Light shaking was also reported in San Diego County from Escondido to Chula Vista.

Another magnitude-4.3 quake struck the same area at 7:32 a.m. and also had a depth of 5.2 miles, according to the USGS.

Reports showed light shaking was felt from Santa Monica to San Clemente during the second quake.

Residents also felt light shaking in Hemet and La Jolla.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019