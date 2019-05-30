League Championship banner arrives at FHS
Last updated 6/3/2019 at 6:32am
The Fallbrook High girls varsity soccer team poses with their league championship banner which will be added to the wall of the gym, from left, front row, Audrey Petersen, Nikel Villa, Alida Corona, Hannah Diverde, Karina Bulli, Vanessa Hernandez; middle row, Cassidy Boulanger, Delia Tapia, Adrianna Madrigal, Galilea Medina, Judith Urbina; top row, Coach Sergio Garcia, Ariana Cabrera, Gabby Bulli and Jade Kennedy....
