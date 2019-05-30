Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Metts, Watson win league championships

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/3/2019 at 5:18am



Fallbrook High School seniors Caiden Metts and Darius Watson won league championships at the Valley League track and field meet May 3 at Valley Center High School.

Metts won the long jump at the league meet to take home the league championship, and he was second in the triple jump. Watson was the Valley League's shot put champion and placed second in the discus throw.

"We did really well," Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias said of the league meet.

Individual championships are determined at the league meet, which also determines which athletes qualify for the CIF section meet. The team league...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/03/2019 08:31