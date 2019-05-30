Metts, Watson win league championships

Fallbrook High School seniors Caiden Metts and Darius Watson won league championships at the Valley League track and field meet May 3 at Valley Center High School.

Metts won the long jump at the league meet to take home the league championship, and he was second in the triple jump. Watson was the Valley League's shot put champion and placed second in the discus throw.

"We did really well," Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias said of the league meet.

Individual championships are determined at the league meet, which also determines which athletes qualify for the CIF section meet. The team league...