Pop Warner registration now open

Pop Warner football players and cheerleaders present a 2019 league poster, signed football helmet and league jersey to two of their sponsors, from left, front row, John Uresti, Lucas Uresti, Kingston Ward and Austin Ward; back row, Jasmine Uresti, Kenna Mackey, Mary Brantley, Jeff Brantley, Roland Uresti and Nico Cherevchenko.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is the local youth football and cheer program for Fallbrook youth and registration for the 2019 season is underway.

This season the conference that Fallbrook Pop Warner belongs to, Palomar Conference, has approved removing the weight restrictions for each level of the league. According to league president Rolando Uresti, "This is a great opportunity for kids who couldn't play in prior years due to weight limits. Now, they all get to play."

The breakdown for football division and ages are as follows: Flag is for ages 5 to 7 and the weight is unlimited; Mit...