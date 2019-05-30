Pop Warner registration now open
Last updated 6/3/2019 at 6:37am
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is the local youth football and cheer program for Fallbrook youth and registration for the 2019 season is underway.
This season the conference that Fallbrook Pop Warner belongs to, Palomar Conference, has approved removing the weight restrictions for each level of the league. According to league president Rolando Uresti, "This is a great opportunity for kids who couldn't play in prior years due to weight limits. Now, they all get to play."
The breakdown for football division and ages are as follows: Flag is for ages 5 to 7 and the weight is unlimited; Mit...
