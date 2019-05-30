Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Six students commit to collegiate sports

 
Last updated 6/4/2019 at 5:24am

Shane Gibson

Fallbrook High athletes signing letters of intent to play sports at their chosen colleges are, from left, Keller Hagen, Miguel Diego Rojas, Skyler Traut, Jalen Webb, Darriale Yarbough and Harrison Brown.

Kate Calhoun

Writer/Intern

Six student athletes from Fallbrook High School were recognized May 21 for signing letters of intent to participate in sports at the collegiate level.

Keller Hagen will be joining the golf team at Westmont college in Santa Barbara, California. Harrison Brown will also be attending Westmont to play baseball. Darriale Yarbough will be participating in track and field for Cal State San Marcos in San Marcos.

Miguel Diego Rojas will be playing football for the University of La Verne in La Verne, California. Jalen Webb will also be attending La Verne to play football....



