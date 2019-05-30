Warrior golfers 4th in league, Hagen sixth at league tournament

Lynas and Hagen qualify for CIF tournament

Fallbrook High School’s boys golf team finished fourth among the six Valley League teams both in the dual meet standings and in the league tournament.

“We had a lot of young kids,” Fallbrook coach Steve Jorde said.

The Warriors had a 4-6 record in league dual meets which was part of the team’s 4-12 overall record. This year’s varsity consisted of senior Keller Hagen and six sophomores.

“I think they’ll be better as the years go on,” Jorde said.

Five of those players participated in the league tournament April 30 at the St. Mark’s course in San Marcos and May 1 on the T...