Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors 10th among D-I boys at CIF swim meet

 
Last updated 6/3/2019 at 6:12am



Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team placed 10th among Division I schools at the CIF swim meet.

“To go 10th place was really an accomplishment,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said. “It was one of the fastest CIFs I have ever seen, so that was really great.”

Richardson has been Fallbrook’s boys swim coach since 1996.

“I was hoping to go top 10,” he said.

Last year the Warriors finished fourth among Division I boys, but six of the Fallbrook participants were 2018 seniors and the Warriors’ position points were also obtained by current junior Cameron Batty, whose shoul...



