Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrates Rising Stars

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated their annual Rising Star Award ceremony, May 23. Over 100 guests attended the event to help recognize a few of the club’s outstanding members, staff and volunteers.

“We look forward to this evening every year,” Lisa Ware, director of operations for the Boys & Girls of North County, said. “Through this event, we have the opportunity to acknowledge our members’ accomplishments in the presence of their friends and families.”

The evening began with the presentation of the Rising Star Award. This award grants honorees $2...