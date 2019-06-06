Elizabeth Cady Stanton's on the move

The suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton stands tall with historic women of influence Laura Scudder and Frida Kahlo at the Latino Art Museum, Pomona, in "Symbolismo and Iconography of Frida Kahlo."

FALLBROOK – The Elizabeth Cady Stanton sculpturette re-emerged after her first showing with author Sarah Bates' March presentation at American Association of University Women Fallbrook of her book "The Lost Diaries of Elizabeth Cady Stanton," a fictional account of the woman's rights leader.

"Elizabeth" joined icons Frida Kahlo for art and Laura Scudder for business at The Latino Art Museum in Pomona, May 8-30. Artists and advocates BJ Lane, Peggy Scudder, Jeanie Curtright and Nancy Heins-Glaser created the "real women" to pay homage and add dimension to their stories.

Heins-Glaser and...