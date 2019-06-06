Fallbrook Women's Connection – Summer Music program by Gin 'NTonix

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection welcomes vocal group Gin ‘NTonix Friday, June 21. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the remodeled Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women’s Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy a summer music program featuring the vocals of Gin ‘NTonix. They will perform songs from the Great American Song Book with artists and arrangements by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Michael Buble and The Manhattan Transfer in a combination of vocals, jazz and swing. Gin ‘NTonix will also sing the national anthem.

Guest speaker Ella Mae Rawlings, a published poet, will describe how personal treasures are “here today and gone tomorrow.” Music will be provided by pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, which is located at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women’s Connection.