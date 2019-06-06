Flag Day event to benefit seniors and veterans

Getting ready for a Flag Day fundraiser are, from left, Phyllis Sweeney, Senior Center special projects; Dorothy Womack, Silvergate resident; Patricia Martinez, Silvergate executive director; Beverly Evans, Silvergate resident and Deborah Bottomley, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Auxiliary president.

FALLBROOK – FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Center and the VFW Post 1924 in conjunction with Silvergate Retirement Residence will have their fifth annual Flag Day Fundraiser Sunday, June 9, 2-4 p.m., 420 Elbrook St.

Tickets are only $10 to enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres, dessert, coffee and tea plus, for purchase, wine and beer.

There will be opportunity tickets for sale to bid on beautiful baskets valued from $75 to $150 along with entertainment. "Toe Tappers" will put on a dance show to remember, along with the enjoyable Fallbrook Strummers Ukulele group.

There will also be a patriotic photo-op to have a good laugh which is included in the $10 admission.

Most important, all the proceeds will benefit the senior home-delivered meals program and the Veteran Relief Fund of VFW Post 1924.

To buy tickets to help with this worthy fundraiser, contact Fallbrook Senior Center, (760) 728-4498, or get them the day of the event at Silvergate.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.