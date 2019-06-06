Larry Arico
My beloved husband Larry Arico is finally at peace. He has left us way too soon. His wife, Joan Fay Arico; his daughter, Elizabeth Kreisberg (Lou) and son Mark Arico; grandchildren Spencer, Miles, Lance, Brandon (deceased), Chad and Austin; brother Joseph (Barbara) Arico; sister Susan Hawley, plus many, many relatives and friends will never forget the love and joy he brought into our lives.
Larry was one in a million. He will be loved forever.
