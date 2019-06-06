San Diego County home prices up as SoCal market rebounds

The median price of a San Diego County home held steady in April, compared to the same month a year ago, as Southern California rebounded from its first sales-price dip in seven years, according to figures released recently.

According to the CoreLogic real estate information service, the median price of a San Diego County home was $570,000 in April, the same as April 2018. A total of 3,593 homes were sold in the county, down 3.4% from 3,718 during the same month a year ago.

A total of 20,074 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to CoreLogic. That was up 11.6% from 17,985 in March and down 3.3% from 20,766 in April 2018.

The median price of a Southern California home was $527,500 in April, up 2.4% from $515,000 in March and up 1.4% from $520,000 in April 2018.

The increase in Southern California median prices was a reversal from last month, when the region saw its first year-over-year price dip in seven years, albeit a meager 0.1%.

“The slowdown in price growth and sales over the past year suggests that despite a healthy economy, the cost of homeownership has outpaced incomes for many,” Andrew LePage, research analyst with CoreLogic, said. “Most buyers don’t have the option of turning to the sort of high-risk mortgages many used to stretch beyond their financial means during the last housing boom, keeping upward pressure on prices.”