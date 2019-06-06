Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Scholarship awards announced at Fallbrook High

 
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 4:19pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School's annual Senior Awards Ceremony was held May 14 to honor seniors that were awarded local, state and national scholarship awards which totaled 1.3 million dollars.

Those students honored included the military enlistees who will have access to the GI Montgomery Bill for their education expenses. The Fallbrook community generously supports graduating Fallbrook High School seniors.

The event was held at the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts.