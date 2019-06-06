Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Summer programs kick off in June at the Fallbrook library

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 3:16pm



FALLBROOK – During the months of June and July, the Fallbrook Library will host events for the “Summer At Your Library: Read. Learn. Create” program.

Events for children include:

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Game Day

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Crafts

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Storytime

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. – Performers

Fridays at 10:30 a.m. – Baby Storytime

Tween events for children ages 9–14 will be offered every Saturday at 3 p.m. with different activities each week. Sign up is required for the tween events. Sign up at the front desk or by calling the library.

Teen eve...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2019 00:09