Summer programs kick off in June at the Fallbrook library
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 3:16pm
FALLBROOK – During the months of June and July, the Fallbrook Library will host events for the “Summer At Your Library: Read. Learn. Create” program.
Events for children include:
Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Game Day
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Crafts
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Storytime
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. – Performers
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. – Baby Storytime
Tween events for children ages 9–14 will be offered every Saturday at 3 p.m. with different activities each week. Sign up is required for the tween events. Sign up at the front desk or by calling the library.
Teen eve...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)