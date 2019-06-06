Summer programs kick off in June at the Fallbrook library

FALLBROOK – During the months of June and July, the Fallbrook Library will host events for the “Summer At Your Library: Read. Learn. Create” program.

Events for children include:

Mondays at 10:30 a.m. – Game Day

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Crafts

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Storytime

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. – Performers

Fridays at 10:30 a.m. – Baby Storytime

Tween events for children ages 9–14 will be offered every Saturday at 3 p.m. with different activities each week. Sign up is required for the tween events. Sign up at the front desk or by calling the library.

Teen eve...