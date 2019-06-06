Andre Botvinnik, played by David Ellenstein, explains the finer points of arms deregulation to the American delegate, John Honeyman, played by J. Todd Adams.

There is a parable about the old bull and the young bull standing on a hill. While the younger bull would charge head down into the problem, the wily, older bull would take a more circuitous route.

"A Walk in the Woods" is a retelling of what might have happened between two negotiators working toward peace. Based loosely on the real-life happenings when in July 1982, Paul Nitze and Yuli A. Kvitsinsky chose to take a stroll up a logging road to escape possible bugging in their office.

Away from the scrutiny of their little room, two international delegates meet in a forest clearing just out...