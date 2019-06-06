Fallbrook Library's most checked out items named for April

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 2:50pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the list of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of April. They are:

ADULT FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

3. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci

4. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci

5. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly

6. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

7. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty

8. “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich

9. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson

10. “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford

ADULT NONFICTION

1. “Spark Joy” by Marie Kondo

2. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan Peterson

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover

4. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah

5. “Becoming by Michelle Obama

6. “Fear: Trump in the White House” by Bob Woodward

7. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon

8. “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo

9. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance

10. “60 Hikes within 60 Miles,” San Diego by Sheri McGregor

MOVIES

1. “The Grinch”

2. “Avengers: Infinity War”

3. “The Greatest Showman”

4. “Green Book”

5. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

6. “Crazy Rich Asians”

7. “Ocean’s 8”

8. “Red Sparrow”

9. “Black Panther”

10. “Venom”

CHILDREN’S BOOKS

1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney

2. “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey

3. “Elephant and Piggie” series by Mo Willems

4. “Big Nate” by Lincoln Peirce

5. “Captain Underpants” by Dav Pilkey

6. “Pete the Cat” by James Dean

7. “What Pet Should I Get?” By Dr. Seuss

8. “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling

9. BOB Books by Bobby Lynn Maslen

10. “The 104 Story Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths

Submitted by the Fallbrook Library.