Upcoming Events at the Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in June including lectures, concerts, the current art show and a blood drive by the Red Cross.

Sunday, June 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. – Concert: The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra is composed of professional musicians and students who range in age from 7 to 70. The orchestra has a dedicated conductor, Elizabeth Monacelli, who is also a virtuoso violinist.

Monday, June 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. - The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss The New York Times Bestselling novel “The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google” by Scott Galloway. How did the Four infiltrate our lives so completely that they’re almost impossible to avoid (or boycott)? This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. – Lecture: Outdoors in San Diego. The many parks and preserves of San Diego are major attractions to residents and visitors alike. The lecture will be presented by Tom Leech, author of “Outdoors San Diego.” This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Fridays, June 14 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Red Cross Blood Drive. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m. – Concert: Clinton Davis is an old-time folk musician. A fifth-generation Kentuckian, Davis performs on guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, mandolin and piano. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, June 27, at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. Freaney’s guest this month is pianist Kasey Kay. Kay has developed a stellar reputation and following for both technical brilliance and interpretive nuance and captures the passion and emotive sensitivity of the composers she admires. This event is supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. – Lecture: The Real Mexico. Learn about the hidden history and culture of Mexico. The lecture will be presented by Patricia Gomez Bustamante.

Be sure to enjoy the current art show, “Painting on Silk: Personal Vision” throughout the month of June.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Library.