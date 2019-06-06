Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Angels enjoy a Parisian meal

 
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 1:05pm



For the Angel Society's annual luncheon, May 16, the catering staff of Pala Mesa Resort put together a two-choice menu to fit the group's theme, "Angels in Paris, Ooh, La, La!"

The regular catering menu offers lots of themed options for breakfast, lunch or dinner, from The Baja and The Carlsbad breakfast buffets to the Pacific Rim (Hawaiian), Roman Holiday and Cosmopolitan dinner buffets. Plated meals like the menu for the luncheon are also available.