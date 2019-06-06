Hit and run accident causes damage at Fallbrook's Military Memorial

FALLBROOK – Dan Clouse of the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance spent over three weeks clearing away vehicle debris and a large sumac bush that was destroyed by the impact of a hit-and-run accident on East Mission Road in Fallbrook in April 2019.

Clouse, along with fellow steward of the Military Memorial site, Tom Peterson, cleared the weeds and pruned all the bushes and trees on the site.

The recent accident damaged the area and destroyed a large section of split rail fence that lined the East Mission Road side of the memorial. The fence was originally installed by FBA and Save Our Forest in May 2012 and has been repaired occasionally.

Representatives from both organizations and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce came together to repair the fence after the accident and to clean up the native landscaping.

Jason Springsteen, who helped install lighting for the American flag that flies at the site, identified the materials needed for the fence repair, which was funded by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Clouse purchased and installed new reflectors along the split rail fence, hoping to prevent future accidents.

The Military Memorial was dedicated in September 2009, and many organizations and individuals have added to the commemorative site, installing a new flagpole, upgrading the lighting, planting oak trees and adding the decorative split rail fence.

A boulder beyond the fence holds a memorial plaque with the following dedication to Fallbrook’s military: “In Honor Of Those Who Bravely Serve This Country....Welcome Home.”

Anyone interested in this project or other ways to help maintain the beauty of Fallbrook can visit http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org to find out how they can get involved.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.