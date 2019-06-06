Life coaching can give direction in people's lives

Randall Wegener

Do you ever wonder what it would be like to have someone you could ask life’s questions like “Why do I keep getting sick?” “How do I move forward in my life?” “How do I retrain my mind to think more positively and stop all the mental chatter?” “What is a good diet for me?”

These are some of the questions that a life coach can help people with. By having a life coach, it can help them alleviate stress and live a healthier life.

Life is based on the decisions people make that allow them to live a healthy and happy life. Often people are faced with decisions and situations in life that they are not prepared for and need help navigating through.

A life coach helps answer those questions and give the necessary advice to move forward. They can help mentees understand their own life path. Learn how to understand life so they stay out of their own way. Understand how to achieve their goals and dreams in life.

Perception precedes form. It means, whatever their mind thinks is what people create in life. A life coach can help them to understand how they created their current situation and how to change their perception of life to create a healthier or happier situation. It could help them understand the template they have created and view their life through.

The template is created from all the situations people have experienced throughout their life mentally, emotionally and physically. By understanding the template it can help them see patterns they may be repeating in life.

Life coaching can be done in person, over the phone or on the internet. Typical sessions can be 30, 60 or 90 minutes.

