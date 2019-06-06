Cute Kids Contest winners named

FALLBROOK – The 30th Annual Cute Kids Contest winners have been announced. The contest this year was sponsored by Ahrend Studios and The Yogurt Palace.

The winners in four age groups plus two special award winners are as follows.

Facebook Favorite Award winner - Galilea Delgado

People's Choice Award winner - Miley Villa

1-12 month olds

Chava Varela

Lola Mulro...