Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cute Kids Contest winners named

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 3:50pm

FALLBROOK – The 30th Annual Cute Kids Contest winners have been announced. The contest this year was sponsored by Ahrend Studios and The Yogurt Palace.

The winners in four age groups plus two special award winners are as follows.

Facebook Favorite Award winner - Galilea Delgado

People's Choice Award winner - Miley Villa

1-12 month olds

Chava Varela

Lola Mulro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2019 00:09