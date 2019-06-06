CWA authorizes water audit contract with Mission RCD

The San Diego County Water Authority authorized a contract with the Mission Resource Conservation District to administer the SDCWA’s WaterSmart Field Services Program.

The May 23 CWA board action authorized CWA acting general manager Sandra Kerl to enter into a three-year contract with the Mission RCD which will pay $260,000 for administration of the WaterSmart Field Services Program through June 30, 2022. The authorization also includes an option for a two-year extension which can be ratified administratively rather than by CWA board approval.

The WaterSmart Field Services Program includes residential surveys, landscape audits, irrigation checkups and follow-up irrigation controller visits. The residential surveys provide homeowners with a full-service indoor and outdoor water efficiency evaluation which identifies fixtures which could be replaced or repaired to be more efficient and provides other water-saving recommendations; the residents receive reports outlining the observations and recommendations including an irrigation schedule. Full landscape audits assess the outdoor irrigation efficiency at large commercial, industrial and institutional properties; a participant can receive a multi-page report with a water budget for the site, a list of water saving recommendations and an estimate of potential savings and participants have the option to receive a shorter version of the full audit which includes an irrigation schedule and a list of field observations and recommendations.

CWA has been contracting with the Mission RCD to operate agricultural water management services since 1990. In 1991 the CWA expanded its program to include residential surveys and full landscape audits. Honeywell International Inc. was selected as the Smart Landscape Program contractor in 2004, and Honeywell utilized the Mission RCD as a subcontractor to provide field services. The CWA entered into a direct contract with the Mission RCD to provide field services in 2009, and the CWA also awarded contracts with option years in 2011 and 2015. In 2017 the two-year contract awarded in 2015 was amended to extend the term through June 30.

Over the past five years the Mission RCD has provided more than 3,000 field services covering nearly 53 million square feet of surveyed area.