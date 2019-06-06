Fallbrook man charged death of 15-year-old Murrieta student

Lily Kelly Harrison, 15, of Temecula and a student at Calvary Murrieta High School, was killed Saturday, June 1, in a crash in Temecula involving a Fallbrook man who has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol and felony vehicular manslaughter.

The California Highway Patrol announced Sunday, June 2, that the high-speed traffic accident Saturday, June 1, that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl was caused by the erratic driving of a 19-year-old Fallbrook man who has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol and felony vehicular manslaughter.

According to multiple reports, Lily Kelly Harrison, 15, of Temecula and a student at Calvary Murrieta High School was killed in the crash.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the school's softball field, and the community was invited.

