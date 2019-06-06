Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Maggie Schmutz
Writer - Intern 

FHS students paint bus in honor of Woodstock

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 3:57pm



Students at Fallbrook High School have been hard at work painting a 30-year-old school bus for North County FM station Rez Radio 91.3. The bus, now named Daisy, was donated to the radio station by the Bonsall Unified School District.

The idea to paint the bus came about early last year when Rez Radio changed its call letters to the San Diego heritage call sign, KPRI – now standing for Kupa Pala Rez Indians. The students, led by fellow student Caiden Metts and under the direction of art instructor Bill Richardson, began working on the bus in the winter, and are expected to finish before g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2019 00:09