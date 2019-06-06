FHS students paint bus in honor of Woodstock

Students at Fallbrook High School have been hard at work painting a 30-year-old school bus for North County FM station Rez Radio 91.3. The bus, now named Daisy, was donated to the radio station by the Bonsall Unified School District.

The idea to paint the bus came about early last year when Rez Radio changed its call letters to the San Diego heritage call sign, KPRI – now standing for Kupa Pala Rez Indians. The students, led by fellow student Caiden Metts and under the direction of art instructor Bill Richardson, began working on the bus in the winter, and are expected to finish before g...