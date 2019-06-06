Firefighters battle fire in De Luz

Cal Fire San Diego reported that the agency was at the scene of a residential structure fire in De Luz that had reportedly spread to vegetation in the area just after noon, Sunday, June 9.

The fire located in the 39000 block of De Luz Road in De Luz. Cal Fire reported that a "full wildland response has been sent."

As of 12:37 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the forward rate of spread had been stopped on the vegetation fire.

No further information was available.