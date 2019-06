A fire that has broken out in Pauma Valley has expanded to 15 acres, but firefighters said they are making good progress on containing it.

PAUMA VALLEY - Cal Fire San Diego firefighters were successful in stopping the forward rate of spread on a brush fire that broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, June 10 and has spread to 15 acres by 3 p.m. in the area of Route 76 and Pauma Valley.

Cal Fire said there are no structural threats and no evacuation orders have been issued.