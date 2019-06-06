Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Homeowners urged to create wildfire 'defensible space'

 
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 5:39pm



SAN DIEGO - A nonprofit wildfire-safety agency encouraged San Diego-area residents to take advantage of free precautionary brush-clearing services it offers in conjunction with federal authorities.

The Fire Safe Council of San Diego County provides two no-cost programs to help homeowners meet a California requirement mandating a minimum of 100 feet of so-called "defensible space'' around homes.

Through its No-Cost Chipping program, the FSCSDC sends trained, licensed and insured crews to qualifying properties to chop up vegetation that has been removed by residents, making the materials more easily disposed of or usable onsite as mulch.

The agency's Defensible Space Assistance program helps residents who are physically and/or financially unable to maintain the state-mandated clearance around their home take care of brush and tree trimming, raking up of dead vegetation, and chipping of removed vegetation.

Funding for the services is provided through a $1.35-million grant from the U.S. Forest Service, Cleveland National Forest, according to the fire-safety council.

Homeowners interested in taking part in the programs may get more information and register online at http://www.firesafesdcounty.org/programs.

 
