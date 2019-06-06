Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Honoring all who gave their lives in service

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 11:25am

Kimberly Sayre photo

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Pittenger Camp 21, held a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday, May 25, at the Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery in Fallbrook, honoring all who gave their lives for this country. Pictured from left are Kevin Leahy, Jack Bruzas, retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Gilman, Past Department Cmmdr. Jerry Sayre, Monroe McBride, Camp Commander retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Keenan, Past Camp Commander and retired Navy sailor John Finch, Past Camp Commander Tom Helmantoler and Past Camp Commander Deane Poole.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019