Honoring all who gave their lives in service

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Pittenger Camp 21, held a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday, May 25, at the Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery in Fallbrook, honoring all who gave their lives for this country. Pictured from left are Kevin Leahy, Jack Bruzas, retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Gilman, Past Department Cmmdr. Jerry Sayre, Monroe McBride, Camp Commander retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Keenan, Past Camp Commander and retired Navy sailor John Finch, Past Camp Commander Tom Helmantoler and Past Camp Commander Deane Poole.