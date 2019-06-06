Jury finds Chase Merritt guilty of murdering McStay family

Charles 'Chase' Merritt found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder for the killing of the four members of the McStay family of Fallbrook on Monday, June 10 in San Bernardino.

Charles "Chase" Merritt was found guilty of murdering the McStay family of Fallbrook on Monday, June 10 after more than six months of testimony and deliberation.

The jury of 12 people on Friday, June 7 announced they had reached a verdict in the case, but waited until Monday to announce their decision. They deliberated for 22 hours before making a decision.

When the verdicts were read, the jury convicted Merritt of first-degree murder on all four McStay family members and found true the multiple-murder special circumstances charges.

Merritt appeared stunned by the decision, closed his eyes and lowered his head, shaking it slightly. There were audible gasps from the courtroom gallery.

Merritt could face the death penalty when the same jury hears testimony in the penalty phase of the trial. That testimony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11.

San Bernardino County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Britt Imes said the state's portion of the testimony should last about three days. Lead defense attorney James McGee said their side should take two to three days.

Merritt was found guilty of bludgeoning to death Joseph and Summer McStay and the couple's young sons - 4-year-old Gianni and 3-year-old Joseph Jr. - in 2010 and burying their bodies in a San Bernardino desert.

Prosecutors built their case around the theory that greed was the basis for why Merritt subsequently killed the Fallbrook family, who lived in the Lake Rancho Viejo housing development east of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, was last seen alive Feb. 4, 2010.

Prior to the family going missing, McStay and Merritt were business associates and good friends by most accounts. Merritt designed and built custom fountains for Joseph McStay's business, Earth Inspired Products, but, according to prosecutors, he was in debt to the tune of more than $40,000 to McStay at the time of the murders.

Detectives testified that Merritt deposited checks worth thousands of dollars from McStay after the family went missing, using QuickBooks and even called QuickBooks from his cell phone, identifying himself as Joseph McStay and asking to transfer the money in the account.

After the family went missing, relatives contacted the authorities and an investigation began. Their Fallbrook home appeared to indicate they left in a hurry that day with fruit left out and clothes scattered about the house.

Detectives thought initially that the family had gone on a trip and would return after searches on one of the family's computers showed a web search about documents needed for children traveling to Mexico.

Boosting that theory was the discovery of the family's Isuzu Trooper was found parked in a strip mall near the Mexican border and the San Diego County sheriff's investigators then turned the case over to the FBI.

Over the course of the next two years, the case gained national attention with tips coming in from all over the United States and the world.

Then, in November 2013, the skeletal remains of the four family members were discovered in shallow graves by a motorcyclist in the Mojave desert.

Courtesy of Law & Crime Network Chase Merritt listens as each juror confirms their decision.

Records show that all four were beaten to death, most likely with a sledgehammer owned by Joseph McStay.

At that point, the investigation was taken over by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 7, 2014, investigators announced the arrest of Merritt and charged him with four counts of murder.

After years of delays, the trial began on Jan. 7, 2019.

Merritt's defense attorneys argued that investigators zeroed in on Merritt early on the case and never looked at anyone else. The defense repeatedly attempted to point the finger at another McStay business associate, Dan Kavanaugh, who they said was overlooked by investigators.

