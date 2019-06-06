Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 6/6/2019



May 14

700 block Alturas Ln. Miscellaneous Incidents

May 15

35000 block Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Miscellaneous Incidents

May 17

500 block S. Main Ave. Petty Theft (Shoplift)

May 18

1000 block Quail Creek Road Vandalism [$400 or Less]

May 21

1400 block Alturas Road 4th waiver, Narcotic Seizure

May 22

400 block Ali Way Elder Abuse Incident

May 23

2000 block Camino Rainbow Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

300 block E Alvarado Found Narcotic, Narcotic Seizure

May 25

800 block Mcdonald Road Petty Theft (Mot Ver Parts)

400 block Ammunition...



