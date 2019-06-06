Sheriff's Log Last updated 6/6/2019 at 4:19pm



May 14 700 block Alturas Ln. Miscellaneous Incidents May 15 35000 block Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Miscellaneous Incidents May 17 500 block S. Main Ave. Petty Theft (Shoplift) May 18 1000 block Quail Creek Road Vandalism [$400 or Less] May 21 1400 block Alturas Road 4th waiver, Narcotic Seizure May 22 400 block Ali Way Elder Abuse Incident May 23 2000 block Camino Rainbow Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft 300 block E Alvarado Found Narcotic, Narcotic Seizure May 25 800 block Mcdonald Road Petty Theft (Mot Ver Parts) 400 block Ammunition...





