Sheriff's Log
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 4:19pm
May 14
700 block Alturas Ln. Miscellaneous Incidents
May 15
35000 block Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Miscellaneous Incidents
May 17
500 block S. Main Ave. Petty Theft (Shoplift)
May 18
1000 block Quail Creek Road Vandalism [$400 or Less]
May 21
1400 block Alturas Road 4th waiver, Narcotic Seizure
May 22
400 block Ali Way Elder Abuse Incident
May 23
2000 block Camino Rainbow Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
300 block E Alvarado Found Narcotic, Narcotic Seizure
May 25
800 block Mcdonald Road Petty Theft (Mot Ver Parts)
400 block Ammunition...
