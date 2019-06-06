Re: 'Affordable Care Act- revisit ad absurdum' [Village News Terrell letter, 5/23/19]

Socialized medicine is where we all pay more to get less, so everyone can have access to medical care run by the government.

Single-payer health insurance is covered by a single public government system that we all pay for. It’s just a twist of words. Forcing me to pay more for you is Marxism and Communism. Look up the meaning.

The people who can’t afford private health care already have the option of Medicaid, a federal public assistance program.

Medi-Cal is the California version of Medicaid for which you can signup and get coverage depending on income.

Medicare is for those 65 and older and the disabled, and it doesn’t need to be expanded as we already have the above.

According to the 2017 government census, in 2017, 8.8% of people, or 28.5 million, did not have health insurance at any point during the year as measured by the CPS ASEC.

We do not need to change private health care to take care of a few million people when the rest of the 300 million will have to subsidize it.

When I compared former President Barack Obama’s health care law health plan to my existing Kaiser plan, there really was no comparison. My plan costs me over $750 a month, with a $50 copay, $1,000 deductible and $7,000 a year maximum out of pocket. Thanks to the mandated health care law changes, my plan is required to cover maternity coverage. So for a woman over 60 with a hysterectomy, what are my chances of needing that? Child dental coverage is also a mandated requirement. I wish they had read the bill before they passed it; it is needless BS.

Health insurance has always been important to me, and I’ve always worked to have it. I know so many people who put their wants and desires in life before obtaining health insurance until they need it.

You are right Veterans Affairs is not a good example of government at work. It is an atrocity to see how we treat our military personnel. I vote to change the welfare department budget with those funds being diverted to the Veterans Affairs immediately. If not a U.S. citizen, no benefits; no anchor babies until your hospital bill is paid in full; the certificate of birth will read your original country of origin; limited number of years to be on welfare; no multi-generational great grandma to great-granddaughter – and I know a few; employment as required after so many years and if education is needed, we will help educate you with student loans but with a required C average.

The military’s toys? You mean the equipment, tools and machinery used to keep everyone safe? I had my suspicions the liberal left secretly despises our military, but that’s OK, they still fight for your freedoms too.

Dianna Miller