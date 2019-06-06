Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Bogus bomb threat prompts security alert, search at Poway High

 
Last updated 6/11/2019 at 2:11pm



POWAY - A bomb threat prompted heightened security on Tuesday, June 11 at Poway High School while authorities investigated the menacing message, which was determined to be unfounded.

A staff member at the Espola Road campus made an emergency call shortly after 7 a.m. to report receiving an email claiming that one or more explosive devices had been planted at the school, according to sheriff's officials.

"In coordination with high school staff, deputies secured the campus and searched it with the assistance of harbor police (service dog) units,'' Lt. Christopher Collier said. "No devices were found.''

The malicious message made "reference to after-school hours,'' Poway High School Principal Richard Nash said in an email sent to parents.

No suspects in the case had been publicly identified as of late morning.

"Poway detectives and other (sheriff's) units are investigating the source of the ... threat,'' Collier said. "All students and staff on campus are safe.''

 
