Episcopal Diocese of San Diego welcomes first woman elected as bishop

SAN DIEGO - The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego held a welcoming ceremony on Thursday, June 13 for the Rev. Canon Susan Brown Snook, the first woman to be elected as bishop of the diocese.

The diocese held a news conference to welcome Brown Snook, featuring officials from Jewish Family Service of San Diego, the Islamic Center of San Diego and the diocese itself. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and first lady Katherine Stuart Faulconer will also attend and speak at the ceremony.

The diocese's 43 congregations in San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties and Yuma County, Arizona, elected Brown Snook on the first ballot in February, according to the organization.

"San Diego has women in leadership roles throughout the city who are striving to make a difference every day,'' Faulconer said. "It is an honor to welcome the first woman bishop -- elected with overwhelming support by her peers -- to head the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego. Bishop-Elect Susan's vision for diversity, youth investment and community will be a great addition to San Diego's clergy.''

The Faulconers and the group of local faith leaders welcomed Brown Snook to the diocese at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral.

More information about the diocese can be found at edsd.org.