Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II convicted of three counts, including rape

VISTA - Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was convicted on Monday, June 10 of rape, indecent exposure, and misdemeanor lewd conduct charges.

Following about a week of deliberations, the San Diego Superior Court jury acquitted him of a second lewd conduct count. The judge instructed the panel to resume deliberations on eight other counts on which they appeared to be deadlocked.

The jurors returned guilty verdicts for last May's rape of a 58-year-old homeless woman -- Jane Doe 2 -- in Encinitas, exposing himself to another woman -- Jane Doe 3 -- who was gardening in her front yard in Cardiff last May, and touching himself in front of a 77-year-old woman -- Jane Doe 5 -- at a Carlsbad gym in February. He was found not guilty of committing lewd conduct in front of Jane Doe 5 on a separate occasion.

The 35-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow still faces rape and kidnapping charges involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker last March in Encinitas, and a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in 2003 at a Scripps Ranch house party.

Jurors told San Diego Superior Court Blaine Bowman that they had not yet reached a consensus on the other eight counts, but agreed to deliberate further.

Winslow was initially charged last summer with raping Jane Doe 1 and 2 in Encinitas in early 2018, as well as exposing himself to Jane Doe 3 in her yard. Following his highly publicized arrest, Jane Doe 4 subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch, when she was 17 and he was 19.

Earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested for exposing himself to Jane Doe 5 at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case.

"Kellen Winslow took from these women what he wanted,'' Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the jury in his closing argument last week. "Kellen Winslow took from these women again and again and again. This man took what he wanted from them and threw them away like trash because that's what he thought of them.''

Owens said none of the five women knew each other, yet their accounts yielded common details and similar physical descriptions of the suspect.

Winslow's attorneys, Marc Carlos, and Brian Watkins told the jury that the charged incidents were either consensual sex or never occurred at all.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.