Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Midair fire forces down Miramar-based military helicopter

 
Last updated 6/6/2019 at 5:42pm



SAN DIEGO - A military helicopter being flown by personnel based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar made a safe emergency landing in Imperial County on Thursday, June 6 after a fire broke out aboard it during a routine training flight, authorities said.

The midair blaze on the CH-53E Super Stallion erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m., according to Marine Corps officials.

The aircraft, assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, landed without incident at Imperial County Airport in Imperial, where civilian firefighters quickly doused the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

 
