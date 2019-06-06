Petersen lettered in four varsity sports at Fallbrook High

Graduating senior Audrey Petersen is a four-sport varsity letterman at Fallbrook High School, the captain of the Valley League championship-winning Warriors Girls Soccer team and was named the league's Player of the Year.

As a soccer player at Fallbrook High School this season, Audrey Petersen was the best player in the league. The rest of the coaches in the league agreed, and that's why she was named First Team All-League and Player of the Year in the Valley League this season.

It is clear that Petersen made a big impact on all those that competed against and alongside the senior, who was named one of Fallbrook High's Athletes of the Year at the school's Senior ASB Assembly.

"Audrey is a prime example of a great student-athlete plus a great member of her community," Fallbrook High Athletic Director Patrick Walker said. "Audrey not only excels is soccer but also lacrosse, swimming, cross country, track and field as well as being top of her class academically."

Petersen, a two-time team captain and four-year varsity letterman, was named player of the game at least half a dozen times during the soccer season which saw the Warriors win the league this year, Walker said.

Her value to the Warriors girls' soccer program isn't lost on her coach, Sergio Garcia.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to meet, coach and be friends with Audrey," Garcia said of his team's center defender. "This young lady has excelled not only in sports but academically and is a big inspiration to both students and athletes. Peterson will be missed as a lady Warrior but has definitely left her mark at FHS. I look forward to watching her spread her wings and keep growing as she is off to UCLA."

Though Petersen won't be continuing her playing career with the Bruins, she will play for the school's club team and will major in biology with a focus on pre-med.

At Fallbrook, while she excelled at soccer, her love of competition took her to other sports as well.

"In addition to soccer, I ran varsity cross county all four years and varsity track for three," Petersen said. "This year I tried lacrosse for the first time and loved it."

She began playing soccer at 4 years old on a coed team and credits her father with inspiring her to play. She has played club soccer with the Oceanside Breakers for the last eight years.

"I love playing soccer because it challenges me both physically and mentally," Petersen said. "I have also met many incredible people through this sport and have made many lifelong friendships.

"As an athlete, competition is what makes it or breaks it for you. You either rise to the challenge or come back and try again, but either way, you are always working hard and pushing yourself to be your best. Personally, competing has challenged me to push my body to new limits and test the strength of my mental toughness.

"Regardless of what sport it is, what I love about sports is the community of people I have gotten to meet who share a similar passion for athletics," she said.

She said this year's league-winning team was a highlight for her.

"I am very proud of my soccer team for winning the league this year because that is a goal we have been striving for and now can proudly say we are Fallbrook's first girls soccer team to do it," Petersen said. "I am proud to be chosen as the all-league player of the year because there are so many talented athletes in our league that it was an honor to be selected."

She is also well aware of the people that helped her along the way.

"The people who helped me the most in my athletic career would be my parents," Petersen said. "They have always been there for every game or race to cheer me on. Win or lose, I always knew they would be proud of the effort I put into the competition.

"I would like to give a special shoutout to Coach Trejo for making my first year of Fallbrook soccer a blast, to Coach Sergio for dedicating so much of his time and effort to help our team be successful, and to Coach Adan for always pushing me to be a leader out there on the field," she said.

Petersen, who serves as president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Fallbrook High, said one memory from the past season stood out for her.

"My favorite memory from soccer would be this past senior night and the great number of family and friends who all came out to support our team," Petersen said. "I was so proud to stand beside my fellow seniors and be recognized in front of such a wonderful community."

Get to know Audrey Petersen

Athletic hero:

"Even though she doesn't play soccer, an athletic hero of mine would have to be Bethany Hamilton because of the way she glorifies Christ in all that she does."

Favorite school subject:

"Anatomy, because I love learning about the complexities of the human body."

Favorite teacher:

"I am thankful to say I have loved all my teachers at Fallbrook High School and am thankful for the way they have challenged me academically."

Favorite band:

Florida Georgia Line

Favorite TV show:

"This is Us"

Favorite movie:

"Forever My Girl"

Favorite book:

"Redeeming Love" by Francine Rivers

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.