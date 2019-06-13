BHS students commit to higher education

BONSALL – Bonsall High School’s College Signing and Senior Scholarships and Awards Ceremony took place May 16. Many students were recognized for various achievements and honors before those headed for college in the fall ceremonially committed to their choice destinations. Over two-thirds of BHS graduates will immediately continue with higher learning, 11% higher than the California state average, according to www.higheredinfo.org.

