Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club to hold last meeting of the season

 
Last updated 6/17/2019 at 4:59pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club ends their 2018-2019 season Tuesday, June 25, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. The program includes presentation of awards and installation of the officers for the 2019-2020 season. Social time and refreshments are at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting starts at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

There are no meetings during the months of July and August. The Fallbrook Garden Club will hold its annual summer potluck picnic and vegetable contest in early August. The date of the picnic will be posted on their website and in their newsletter, “The Garden Chirp.” For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.

 
