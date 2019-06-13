Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free talk will be on creating an Earth-friendly garden

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2019 at 8:49am

aster gardener Marsha Cook will talk about creating an Earth-friendly garden.

FALLBROOK – Master gardener Marsha Cook will speak Tuesday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Fallbrook Public Library. In this free public talk, the audience will be invited to create earth friendly gardens using eight principles: selection of climate appropriate plants, caring for the soil, responsible pest management, protecting wildlife, conserving water and energy, protecting air quality, reducing waste and growing food.

This talk is the next in the series of monthly talks sponsored by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/18/2019 13:35