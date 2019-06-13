Free talk will be on creating an Earth-friendly garden

FALLBROOK – Master gardener Marsha Cook will speak Tuesday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Fallbrook Public Library. In this free public talk, the audience will be invited to create earth friendly gardens using eight principles: selection of climate appropriate plants, caring for the soil, responsible pest management, protecting wildlife, conserving water and energy, protecting air quality, reducing waste and growing food.

This talk is the next in the series of monthly talks sponsored by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.