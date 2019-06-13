Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FRHD will present draft district maps

 
Last updated 6/17/2019 at 8:48am



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is voluntarily moving away from an at-large election system for its board makeup and is instead shifting to a five zone-based election system for the 2020 election to help strengthen community representation.

The district will host its seventh public forum as part of the process of transitioning to zone-based elections, Wednesday, June 19, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to a second review of the draft zone maps, created by National Demographics Corporation.

After the public hearings on proposed zone maps, the district board of directors will vote on a final map that divides the district into five new zones, which will go into effect for the 2020 elections. The public is encouraged to attend these public hearings as the zone-based election system will be a representation of the communities they serve.

The public hearing will be held at 138 South Brandon Road in Fallbrook. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookhealth.org or call (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
