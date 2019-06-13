Marilyn Jane Colburn

Marilyn Jane “Auntie” Colburn was born April 23, 1939, and was the fourth child born to C. Vance and Rose Biery Colburn. She went to be with the Lord May 30, in Vista.

She was predeceased by her sister, BoLetta Hooker, and brothers Darrel Colburn and Larry Colburn. She is survived by her brother, Lynn Colburn, and sister, Glennys Nelson.

Marilyn will be remembered as a beloved sister and aunt. She loved the Lord, caring for children, collecting owls and spending time with her family. She worked for Texaco Oil for 30 years in Los Angeles before retiring and moving to Fallbrook to be closer to her brother, Lynn Colburn, and nephew, Steve Colburn, and their families. She was loved and will be dearly missed.